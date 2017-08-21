FOOTBALL: Joy of six for Holbeach United

Have your say

Holbeach United manager Seb Hayes was full of praise for Saturday’s display as they eased into the first qualifying round.

Mitch Griffiths put the Tigers ahead on two minutes and it was pretty much one-way traffic from there.

Lewis Leckie was brought down and he picked himself up to convert the penalty on 40 minutes.

Three minutes later, Leckie made it 3-0 following a goalmouth scramble.

Spencer Tinkler added the fourth goal and, although ON Chenecks pulled one back, substitute Jordan Keeble and Will Bird sealed a resounding win.

Hayes said: “We came out of the blocks really well after looking sluggish at home to Peterborough Northern Star in midweek.

“Maybe we have been a bit over-confident but we were brought back to earth with that result.

“We got a perfect start on Saturday and then we relaxed. We played some really good football.

“Every time we pushed forward we looked like we were going to score.

“It was pleasing that we were hitting the target as we had previously put a lot of chances over or wide.

“We built momentum and once we got the second goal, that was it.

“ON Chenecks played higher up the pitch and came out attack-minded. But they left a lot of space behind.

“The game was dead at 3-0 at half-time and we relaxed a bit too much.

“I wanted a clean sheet so it was disappointing when they scored following complacency from ourselves.

“We are promoting youth players this season so it was good to give them valuable minutes and Keeble scored a goal as well.

“This was certainly our best performance to date as we were clinical and ruthless.”