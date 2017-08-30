FOOTBALL: Holbeach United target FA Cup upset

Seb Hayes insists Holbeach United have ‘nothing to lose’ in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

The Tigers are hunting a big upset in the first qualifying round at Grantham Town.

The Gingerbreads stand second in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division – two levels above Holbeach.

Hayes said: “A few of the players know each other and Grantham are on a good run of form.

“We have nothing to lose because we are away from home.

“Normally, you would just write us off straight away. But this is the FA Cup and over the years, the competition has always thrown up a shock win here and there.

“Our attitude must be to go out there and see what we can do. If they have a bad day and we play well, we are more than capable of causing a shock.

“We can relax because all the pressure is on them.

“We’ll treat Grantham like any opposition and we won’t do anything differently.

“The only disappointment is that we were not drawn at home.

“There are two leagues between us but we’ve all seen lower-ranked teams win away from home – just remember what Lincoln City did in the FA Cup last season at Burnley.

“We have good players who are fit and energetic. They are full of belief after a good start to the season.

“We want to give a really good account of ourselves and the United Counties League.

“As a club, we’ve already spent £20,000 to improve our floodlights this season so if we get £3,000 prize money for winning on Saturday that would be another bonus.”