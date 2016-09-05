FOOTBALL: Holbeach United hit by sucker punch

“A frustrating day at the office” was Holbeach United boss Tom Roberts’ verdict on their FA Cup exit.

The Tigers were knocked out by Jake Anema’s winner with eight minutes left after Jake Clitheroe cancelled out Matt Warfield’s own-goal.

Aaron Eyett and Andrew Tidswell were denied while Tommy Treacher also had a good chance before Warfield diverted the ball into his own net.

Treacher set up Clitheroe to head home the leveller and the Tigers pushed forward to win it.

Jordan Thomas, Treacher, Spencer Tinkler and Eyett all went close but Dereham Town made progress.

Roberts said: “The winner was a sucker punch from a free-kick where we switched off and got punished.

“They were more clinical than us by putting away their chances. We had numerous opportunities and failed to convert them for the first time this season.

“It was a bit disappointing and a frustrating day at the office.”