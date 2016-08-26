FOOTBALL: Holbeach United begin hunt for Knockout Cup glory

Holbeach United are staying on cup duty as they aim to maintain a free-scoring start to the season.

The Tigers take on Division One side Long Buckby in the Knockout Cup at Carter’s Park on Saturday.

Having lost on penalties in last season’s final, Holbeach are hoping to go one better this time.

Boss Tom Roberts said: “We will always respect the opposition but if we take care of ourselves then you would have to fancy our chances of winning at home.

“Long Buckby have started well but you never know what they have got in their ranks.

“We have also begun well so we go into Saturday’s game looking to build on that.

“The new signings have all settled in very quickly and done a good job for us while getting to know each other.”

Holbeach’s victory away to Kirkley & Pakefield was the third time in five games where the Tigers have scored four goals.

In the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round a week on Saturday, they will be away to Dereham Town who beat Yaxley 1-0 in Tuesday night’s replay.

Captain Jamie Stevens is banned this weekend but Stuart Eason is expected to be fit, Jake Clitheroe returns to the squad and Jordan Thomas is looking to be involved after taking part in full training.