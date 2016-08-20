FOOTBALL: Hat-trick of FA Cup wins

The first weekend in September will feature Spalding United, Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round.

They all won preliminary round ties on Saturday to pick up £1,925 prize money on the road to Wembley.

Summer signings Bradley Wells (2) and Andy Wright got the Tulips’ second-half goals at Bury Town to book a trip to Mickleover Sports.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “It was a great performance, particularly in the second half against a good footballing Bury team.

“We did well to hold them off against a fierce wind in the first half and then virtually took them apart with some excellent play after the break.

“We set out our tactics during the break and these were executed superbly. I’m dead chuffed.”

Luke Avis on the ball for Deeping

Scott Mooney’s double earned a 2-1 home win for Rangers over Ryman League club Wroxham.

In the next round Deeping will face Gresley at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Manager Michael Goode said: “We are all absolutely delighted.

“It feels like a bit of weight off our shoulders simply because our form has not been brilliant.

Bourne Town v Woodford United. Photo: TIM WILSON

“In the first half we were the better side and we created good chances.

“It was a very poor goal to give away to make it 1-1 but we puffed out our chests and went on to win it.

“The performance had a bit of everything – quality football, two clinical finishes from Scott Mooney and robust defending around the 18-yard box when we had our backs to the wall in the second half.”

The Tigers must wait for Tuesday night’s replay between Yaxley and Dereham Town to discover their hosts.

Kirkley & Pakefield v Holbeach United. Photo: STEVE WOOD

Holbeach held on for a 4-3 victory at Kirkley & Pakefield having gone 4-0 up through Josh Ford (2), Spencer Tinkler and Tyler Wright.

Boss Tom Roberts said: “We built up a good lead and then just stopped doing the basics.

“We looked comfortable but we got complacent and took our foot off the gas.”

Meanwhile, Bourne Town went down 4-1 at home to Woodford United in UCL Division One after a first-half equaliser from Kai Willerton.

Moulton Harrox came out on top in the big ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough League Premier Divison clash.

The reigning champions visited table-topping Ketton and ran out 2-1 winners thanks to first-half goals by Billy King and Martin Sandall.

Bury Town v Spalding United

Ketton, who went into the match with four wins from four games, pulled a goal back in the second half.

Langtoft United lost 3-2 at home to Netherton United while ICA Sports pipped Deeping Rangers Reserves 2-1 and Peterborough Sports Reserves beat Pinchbeck United by the same scoreline after Callum Clark’s debut goal levelled it on 87 minutes.

EMIRATES FA CUP

Preliminary round: Bury Town 0 Spalding 3, Deeping 2 Wroxham 1, Kirkley & Pakefield 3 Holbeach 4.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 1 Newport Pagnell 4, Oadby 1 Wellingborough 2, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Leicester Nirvana 1, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Huntingdon 0.

Division One: Bourne 1 Woodford 4, Bugbrooke St Michaels 5 Long Buckby 3, Burton Park Wanderers 0 Whittlesey 15, Daventry 2 Blackstones 1, Oakham 0 Thrapston 0, Olney 4 Irchester 0, Potton 1 Lutterworth 1, Raunds 2 Melton 2, Rushden & Higham 2 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Whitworth 3 Buckingham 2.

Reserve Division: Blackstones 1 Whitworth 2, Harborough 3 Olney 4, Lutterworth 1 Desborough 2, Newport Pagnell 5 Bourne 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Crowland 4 Holbeach Res 5, Ketton 1 Moulton Harrox 2, Langtoft 2 Netherton 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 2 Deeping Res 1, Pinchbeck 1 Peterborough Sports Res 2, Sawtry 2 Leverington Sports 0, Uppingham 0 Wisbech Res 5.

Division One: Kings Cliffe 0 Moulton Harrox Res 4, Long Sutton 1 Oundle 1, Netherton Res 3 Stamford Belvedere 3, Spalding Res 0 Glinton & Northborough 7, Sutton Bridge 7 Baston 3, Wittering Harriers 3 Peterborough Polonia

2.

Division Two: AFC Stanground Sports Res 2 Stamford Lions Res 1, Netherton A 0 Crowland Res 2, Parkway Eagles 5 Leverington Sports Res 1, Ramsey 4 Langtoft Res 0, Spalding Town 4 Peterborough ICA Sports Res 0, Tydd St Mary 4 Ketton Res 1, Whittlesey A 4 Pinchbeck Res 0.

Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 2 AFC Stanground Sports A 3, Eye 4 Sawtry Res 2, FC Peterborough 2 Coates B 1, Oundle Res 5 Stilton Res 3, Stamford Belvedere Res 0 Farcet 4.

Division Four: Cardea 4 FC Peterborough Res 0, Feeder 2 Coates C 2, Holbeach Bank Res 2 AFC Stanground Sports B 2, Huntingdon Rovers 2 Long Sutton Res 2, Parkside 7 Wittering Harriers Res 2, Premiair 8 Tydd St Mary Res 0, Whaplode Drove 7 Netherton B 2.

President Premier Shield first round: Stamford Lions 5 AFC Stanground Sports 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

CGB Humbertherm 2 Market Rasen 0, Grimsby Borough Res 2 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1, Harrowby Res 2 Immingham 1, Horncastle 2 Brigg Res 1, Hykeham 3 Cleethorpes DS 3, Louth 3 Nettleham 0, Skegness 5 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 0, Wyberton 4 Ruston Sports 1.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Pointon 5 Wyberton Res 2, Spilsby 8 Heckington 0, Swineshead 6 Ruskington 2.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: FC Kirton 0 Railway 1, Freiston 0 Fishtoft 0.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Fishtoft Res 2 Sibsey 4.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res 2 Holbeach Bank 1, Leverton Sheepgate 2 Spalding Harriers 2, Wyberton A 3 Boston Titans 3.