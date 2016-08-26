FOOTBALL: Four points will be ‘job done’ for Spalding United

The bank holiday weekend provides a twin test for Spalding United against promotion rivals.

The Tulips’ trip to Northwich Victoria on Saturday comes 48 hours before the derby date at home to Stamford.

Boss Dave Frecklington is expecting both teams to be Spalding’s challengers this season around the top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

He said: “This is a tough start to the season for us.

“It was never going to be easy against Bedworth United and Carlton Town during the first week and then Bury Town away in the FA Cup.

“Before we kicked off, I tipped both Northwich and Stamford to be up there with ourselves at the end of this season.

Northwich will certainly want to put things right as quickly as possible. Hopefully they will wait until after Saturday! Dave Frecklington

“So it’s going to be a tough weekend and if we can get four points then I’d be more than happy with that.

“As long as we don’t lose to these teams then it’s a case of ‘job done’.

“I feel we are getting there and I believe we are going to get better.

“The most pleasing aspect has been the fact that we’ve put points on the board and gone through one round of the FA Cup when we’ve been under-cooked in terms of having players missing from the squad.

“We’ve kept a couple of clean sheets as well which is always a great bonus.

“There are no easy games but Northwich had a shock result at home in the FA Cup last weekend when I don’t think anybody saw it coming.

“However, I don’t read too much into their poor start to the season.

“They are a big club at our level and I expect them to be a tough outfit this season.

“They will certainly want to put things right as quickly as possible.

“Hopefully they will wait until after Saturday! We’ve just got to go there and keep doing the same things and we’ll have every chance of getting a positive result.”

Spalding’s 3-0 win at Bury last weekend featured another away-day double for summer signing Bradley Wells who took his tally to five goals in just three games.

Frecklington added: “He came into the club only a few days before the start of the season but he has bought into what we are trying to do here.

“As a manager you would be happy if he scored at a ratio of one goal per game but he has really hit the ground running.

“They have been proper striker’s finishes but his all-round play is more pleasing. As Nathan Stainfield told us, you appreciate his hold-up play.

“I was very pleased with the team’s performance last weekend.

“The game was what we expected. We had reports on Bury from their first two wins so we knew they are an excellent footballing side.

“It proved to be the case as they really hurt us in the first half when we were playing against the wind.

“We got through to half-time by defending well and then we matched them up with a diamond midfield to nullify their threat.

“We got ourselves into the game and it was a pleasing performance to score three goals plus a clean sheet.”

Sam Downey should be back in Spalding’s squad on Saturday.

The right-winger was left out for ‘personal reasons’ as the Tulips won 3-0 at Bury Town last weekend.

Boss Dave Frecklington expects to have Downey available for the league trip to Northwich.

Two other new signings are set to be back in action for the FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Mickleover Sports next week.

Brad Barraclough (foot) and Chris Hamilton (groin) are both close to being fit.