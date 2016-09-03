FOOTBALL: FA Cup dreams ended - Saturday round-up and results

Non-League Day produced disappointment for Spalding United, Holbeach United and Deeping Rangers.

They were all beaten by higher-level opponents in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday afternoon to end their dreams of a money-spinning run in the competition.

Spalding went out 3-2 at Mickleover Sports as skipper Nathan Stainfield scored at both ends.

Adam Baskerville put the Derbyshire side ahead five minutes before the break but top scorer Bradley Wells levelled just two minutes into the second period.

Jake Bennett restored the home advantage on the hour mark and Stainfield’s own-goal made it 3-1 before his late consolation.

Holbeach’s first defeat of the season came from a late free-kick at Dereham Town after Jake Clitheroe had equalised.

Celebrations for Gresley who beat Deeping 6-2

Deeping suffered a 6-2 home defeat against Gresley with former Tigers striker Courtney Meade firing a hat-trick.

Rangers skipper David Burton-Jones converted a free-kick and a penalty after they went 5-0 down following Jack Marsden’s own-goal.

EMIRATES FA CUP

First qualifying round: Deeping 2 Gresley 6, Dereham 2 Holbeach 1, Mickleover Sports 3 Spalding 2.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Basford 2 Northwich 2, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Carlton 0, Market Drayton 1 Shaw Lane 1, Newcastle 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 1 Huntingdon 1, Desborough 5 Wellingborough 3, Newport Pagnell 10 Harrowby 0, Oadby 2 Boston 3, Peterborough Northern Star 0 Harborough 4, Sleaford 2 ON Chenecks 3, Wisbech 4 Rothwell Corinthians 0, Yaxley 2 Leicester Nirvana 1.

Division One: Blackstones 4 Woodford 2, Burton Park Wanderers 0 Olney 6, Long Buckby 0 Raunds 2, Lutterworth 1 Whittlesey 1, Melton 4 Daventry 3, Oakham 3 Irchester 1, Potton 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Buckingham 6, Whitworth 3 Bourne 1.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 7 Potton 1, Harborough 2 Irchester 0, Olney 0 Lutterworth 1, ON Chenecks 5 Thrapston 2, Raunds 2 Blackstones 1, Rothwell Corinthians 7 Peterborough Northern Star 0.

Reserve Knockout Cup preliminary round: Bourne 0 Whitworth 5 (Whitworth at home to Rothwell Corinthians).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Crowland 0 Moulton Harrox 14, Holbeach Res 4 Sawtry 2, Leverington Sports 1 Stamford Lions 3, Netherton 1 Deeping Res 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 3 Wisbech Res 0, Pinchbeck v Langtoft abandoned, Thorney 1 Ketton 9, Uppingham 1 Stilton 0.

Division One: Oundle 1 Netherton 2, Peterborough Polonia 0 Moulton Harrox Res 1, Riverside 5 Baston 2, Stamford Belvedere 3 Long Sutton 3, Whittlesey Res 3 Kings Cliffe 1, Wittering Harriers 2 Oakham Res 0.

Division Two: Ketton Res 1 Crowland Res 6, Langtoft Res 8 Peterborough ICA Sports Res 0, Spalding Town 2 Parkway Eagles 3, Stamford Lions Res 2 Pinchbeck Res 1, Tydd St Mary 3 Netherton A 0.

Division Three: Bretton North End 1 Brotherhood Sports 3, Eye 18 Stilton Res 0, FC Peterborough 3 Oundle Res 2, Rutland DR 2 Stamford Belvedere Res 2, Thorpe Wood Rangers 3 Sawtry Res 1, Whittlesey Coates B 4 Uppingham Res 2.

Division Four: Cardea 12 Tydd St Mary Res 1, Holbeach Bank Res 5 Whaplode Drove 2, Long Sutton Res 4 Netherton B 0, Stamford Lions A 1 Whittlesey Coates C 1.

Division Five: Kings Cliffe Res 1 Glinton & Northborough Res 4, Parson Drove 4 Peterborough NECI 3, Wisbech Acorns 3 Holbeach A 3.

Chairman Championship Shield first round: Sutton Bridge 3 Glinton & Northborough 2 (aet).

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Res 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2, Harrowby Res 1 Cleethorpes DS 2, Immingham 6 Hykeham 1, Louth 4 Sleaford Res 1, Ruston Sports 0 Horncastle 3, Wyberton 2 Nettleham 2.

Challenge Cup first round: CGB Humbertherm 1 Skegness 5 (winners away to Wyberton).

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Boston College 1 Spilsby 2, Leverton 5 Pointon 2, Old Leake 5 Coningsby 2, Ruskington 0 Wyberton Res 2, Skegness Res 7 Heckington 1, Swineshead 9 Billinghay 2.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: AFC Tetford 3 Kirton Town 4, Fulbeck 5 Fosdyke 0, Horncastle Res 3 FC Kirton 1, Old Dons 1 Freiston 3, Railway 2 Woodhall Spa 1.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Res 1 Boston International 3, Coningsby Res 5 Fishtoft Res 5, Park 0 FC Wrangle 4, Pointon Res 6 East Coast 1, Sibsey 1 FC Hammers 0, Spilsby Res 3 Swineshead A 0.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Res 3 Northgate Olympic 1, Boston Athletic 5 Holbeach Bank 1, Fosdyke Res 0 Boston College Res 4, Spalding Harriers 4 Mareham 1, Wyberton A 6 Leverton Res 0.