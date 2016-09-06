FOOTBALL: Derby date for Holbeach United

Boss Tom Roberts believes Wednesday’s derby date is a perfect chance for Holbeach United to “put things right”.

The Tigers head to Boston Town having been knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

They lost 2-1 at Dereham Town in the first qualifying round, ending the dreams of a money-spinning run.

Holbeach are back on duty in the league with seven points from their first three matches.

Roberts said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better game than this local derby and a chance to put things right.

“We need to show again how we can be clinical in front of goal.

This is an opportunity to put the disappointment of the FA Cup defeat behind us and make sure we come back with a positive result. Tom Roberts

“Since Boston’s change of management they are looking a stronger unit and we know it’s going to be a battle there in a physical environment. We have got to be wary of their players but bringing back some of our key lads should make a massive difference.

Stacy Cartwright, Stuart Eason, Jamie Stevens, Rick Drury and Josh Ford will be back as Roberts can select from a full-strength squad for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, there was also FA Cup disappointment for Spalding United who lost 3-2 at Mickleover Sports.

Tulips manager Dave Frecklington said: “We gave it a go right until the end but we didn’t really do ourselves justice overall.”

Deeping Rangers lost 6-2 at home to Gresley as former Holbeach striker Courtney Meade got a hat-trick.

Boss Michael Goode said: “It’s a disappointing result but we came up against a good Step Four side who were very clinical up front and solid at the back.”