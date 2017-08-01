FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers get ready for FA Cup test

Deeping Rangers will kick off their campaign with a derby date in the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday.

They face Peterborough Northern Star with £1,500 going to the winners who are away to Barton Rovers two weeks later.

Rangers manager Michael Goode said: “You don’t want to be drawn against a team from the same division, as it’s better in the FA Cup to go somewhere different.

“But it’s only just down the road and we know Northern Star pretty well.

“They are a young side who will work hard with a good shape and organisation.

“We have done well in the FA Cup over the past two years and the prime objective is getting through the first stage.

We have done well in the FA Cup over the past two years and the prime objective is getting through the first stage. Michael Goode

“We always set a target to get some money for the club and we’ll be happy if we get through.

“We’ve added a few players to the squad and it’s difficult to bring in more who would make a difference.

“We haven’t got a budget to bring in highly-paid players so we’ll get through August and see how we stand when everyone is available.”

Striker Scott Mooney will miss Saturday’s game.

Dan Schiavi, Henry Dunn, David Burton-Jones and Tom Smith are expected to be back in the squad for Tuesday night’s final pre-season friendly at home to Stamford, but Luke Hunnings is unavailable again.

They all missed Friday’s 4-2 victory over Doncaster Rovers’ youth team.

Mooney put Deeping in front and Richard Stainsby kept out a penalty before the visitors went 2-1 up.

Scott Coupland levelled from the spot and added his second goal. Jonny Clay was on target in the last minute.

Goode added: “Doncaster were fit, quick and physical so it was a tougher test than we had expected with the tempo and quality.

“It was a good work-out in terms of our fitness and we had a look at a few players.”