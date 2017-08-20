FOOTBALL: Comeback win for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers claimed another higher grade scalp with Saturday’s victory against a home side in transition.

The Clarets started kicking down the slope against a strong cross wind with Barton Rovers intent on getting the job finished quickly.

Jack Mace sent in a deep cross where Josh Oyinsan challenged keeper Richard Stainsby with the ball ricocheting off the forward and over the bar.

Barton took the lead on seven minutes as Nathan Olokanmi burst to the goalline and a pull-back found Oyinsan who applied the sidefoot finish past Stainsby.

Deeping started to get their game going as David Burton-Jones sent in a left-wing cross and Henry Dunn headed back for Scott Mooney who was quickly crowded out by David Longe-King and Jordan Odofin.

The clearance found Olokanmi on halfway and the pacy winger sped into the Deeping box where Jonny Clay was on hand to block away.

Yemi Adel’s curled cross found Oyinsan in the Deeping box where Clay and Charlie Ward challenged but he still managed to get a shot in that Stainsby saved well.

At the other end. Mooney twisted into some space with the shot being blocked away.

A loose ball from Dunn allowed home skipper Claudio Dias to release Adelani who advanced to the edge of the box to blast goalwards where Stainsby made a good save.

A rare error from Clay allowed Oyinsan free down the right, his cross saw Adelani shoot for Stainsby to make an even better save.

Rangers levelled on 42 minutes as Dan Flack’s deep free-kick was met at the far post by Charlie Ward’s header into the goal area and Mooney applied the finish.

Two minutes later, they took the lead. Dunn’s pass picked out Mooney whose touch allowed Scott Coupland space to pick out Luke Avis in the box for a drive which saw the net bulge.

Deeping had the stronger wind at their backs for the second period and started out in their normal manner.

They were rarely threatened after Ebby Nelson-Addy’s pass over the Rangers backline allowed Olokanmi to run into the box where Ward’s pressure saw the shot at Stainsby.

Rangers were controlled and the game became more box to box.

A mis-kick by Odofin allowed Mooney to run at the home defence, only to scuff his shot under pressure from Longe-King.

Burton-Jones thrust forward from halfway into the home box and, despite pressure, managed to nudge the ball past advancing keeper Lewis Todd to see the ball cleared from the line by Ryan Haugh.

Rovers’ last chance to salvage the game saw Oyinsan onto a loose ball on the edge of the box, the shot was easily taken by Stainsby.

Rangers who will be looking for their next opponents when the draw is made on Monday.