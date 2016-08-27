FOOTBALL: Bank holiday bonanza - round-up and results

The storm-hit bank holiday weekend kicked off with wins for Spalding United, Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United and Bourne Town.

The Tulips moved up to fourth place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South with a 3-1 victory at Northwich Victoria.

Nathan Whitehead’s sixth-minute opener was soon followed by Bradley Wells’ sixth goal in just four games.

Alex Byrne pulled one back in the second half but teenager Jonny Lockie’s first league goal came in stoppage-time to maintain an impressive start to the season for Dave Frecklington’s squad.

Deeping’s first league win of the campaign came with a 4-1 scoreline at Kirby Muxloe.

Scott Coupland (2), Callum Madigan and Scott Mooney were on target for three points in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Zak Munton went on to score the second-half winner

Bourne recorded their first home win in Division One, coming from behind to beat Irchester United 2-1.

Matty O’Neill nodded in for the Romans but Wakes skipper Dan Smith headed the equaliser and top scorer Zak Munton’s low finish sparked celebrations at Abbey Lawn.

Holbeach thrashed Long Buckby 6-2 in the Knockout Cup thanks to Jake Clitheroe (2), Nick Jackson, Spencer Tinkler, Josh Ford and an own-goal.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Bedworth 2 Stocksbridge Park Steels 2, Carlton 1 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3, Chasetown 0 Belper 0, Gresley 1 Leek 1, Kidsgrove 0 Rugby 1, Lincoln 1 Romulus 2, Market Drayton 0 Loughborough Dynamo 3, Newcastle 3 Basford 1, Northwich 1 Spalding 3, Sheffield 0 Witton 1, Stamford 1 Shaw Lane 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup preliminary round: Leicester Nirvana 2 Newport Pagnell 1 (Leicester Nirvana at home to Bourne or Yaxley), Wisbech 4 Potton 1 (Wisbech at home to Deeping), Woodford 0 Oakham 4 (Oakham away to Cogenhoe). First round: Holbeach 6 Long Buckby 2 (Holbeach away to Boston or Harrowby).

Premier Division: Desborough 6 ON Chenecks 4, Eynesbury 1 Harborough 4, Harrowby 1 Sileby 3, Kirby Muxloe 1 Deeping 4, Oadby v Peterborough Northern Star abandoned, Peterborough Sports 5 Cogenhoe 0, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Yaxley 5, Wellingborough 3 Boston 0.

Division One: Bourne 2 Irchester 1, Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Thrapston 1, Daventry 8 Burton Park Wanderers 0, Olney 4 Melton 1, Raunds 4 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Rushden & Higham 1 Blackstones 1.

Reserve Division: Blackstones 1 Olney 2, Cogenhoe 2 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Harborough 0 Eynesbury 3, Lutterworth 10 Bourne 0, Newport Pagnell 0 ON Chenecks 4, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Desborough 1, Potton 1 Rothwell Corinthians 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 5 Peterborough ICA Sports 1, Deeping Res 2 Wisbech Res 1, Ketton 1 Netherton 3, Langtoft 2 Sawtry 3, Stamford Lions 5 Stilton 4, Thorney 2 Holbeach Res 3, Uppingham 0 Peterborough Sports Res 13.

Division One: Kings Cliffe 5 Glinton & Northborough 2.

Division Two: Crowland Res 0 Stamford Lions Res 2, Ketton Res v Ramsey abandoned, Netherton A 0 Spalding Town 0, Pinchbeck Res 1 AFC Stanground Sports Res 1, Tydd St Mary 6 Leverington Sports Res 1, Whittlesey Coates A 4 Langtoft Res 1.

Division Three: Bretton North End 2 Sawtry Res 0, Eye 3 Brotherhood Sports 2, Farcet 2 FC Peterborough 6, Thorpe Wood Rangers 4 AFC Stanground Sports A 3, Stamford Belvedere Res 2 Whittlesey Coates B 1.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B 0 Long Sutton Res 3, Cardea 3 Netherton B 3, FC Peterborough Res 3 Stamford Lions A 0, Huntingdon Rovers 1 Feeder 13, Parkside 3 Tydd St Mary Res 0, Premiair 7 Whittlesey Coates C 1, Whaplode Drove 5 Wittering Harriers Res 2.

President Premier Shield first round: Leverington Sports 1 Pinchbeck 6 (Pinchbeck away to Stilton).

Chairman Championship Shield first round: Long Sutton 2 Netherton Res 0, Peterborough Polonia 3 Whittlesey Res 2, Riverside 2 Oakham Res 3, Wittering Harriers 5 Moulton Harrox Res 2.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Res 7 Ruston Sports 1, Horncastle 2 Market Rasen 0, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 5 Cleethorpes DS 0, Louth 3 Immingham 0, Skegness 4 Hykeham 0.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Billinghay 4 Benington 5, Spilsby 2 Swineshead 3, Wyberton Res 4 Heckington 1.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fishtoft 5 FC Kirton 0, Swineshead Res 1 Friskney 6.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Boston International 2 Kirton Town Res 1, East Coast 1 Fishtoft Res 5, Spilsby Res 1 Sibsey 3.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston Athletic 8 Spalding Harriers 4, Boston College Res v Northgate Olympic abandoned, Holbeach Bank 9 Boston Titans 5, Old Doningtonians Res 2 Leverton Sheepgate Res 2.