FOOTBALL: Away ties in FA Cup first qualifying round draw

Holbeach United and Deeping Rangers face away ties after today’s Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round draw.

The Tigers - who smashed six past ON Chenecks at the weekend - will have a derby date at Grantham Town.

The Clarets have a trip to Brocton after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Southern League side Barton Rovers.

Spalding United will face Newport Pagnell Town or Kempston Rovers away if they get past Wisbech Town in Tuesday’s replay at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, having shared four goals on Saturday.

Tulips manager Chris Rawlinson said: “We know that we will be in for another tough game.

“If we play like we did for 20 minutes in the first half on Saturday then we will get beaten.

“Hopefully there will be a big crowd. We like Tuesday nights at home so we’re all looking forward to it.”

First qualifying round ties will be played on Saturday, September 2.