FOOTBALL: ‘At both ends of the pitch, we weren’t as clinical as we wanted to be’

Basic errors proved costly for Deeping Rangers, according to boss Michael Goode.

The Clarets conceded three times before the break as Kidderminster Harriers took control of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie.

Dan Schiavi and Scott Mooney both replied in the second half – but Deeping’s dreams were ended in front of a record crowd at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Goode said: “In the first 30 minutes we kept it at 0-0 and they didn’t create clear-cut chances.

“They had set-pieces when we made blocks and there was one great save from Danny Bircham who was excellent.

“I thought we had given ourselves a chance. However, we had probably our best period of play just before the opening goal.

Three goals have come from basic errors and when we got a clear-cut chance, we didn’t score. Michael Goode

“We missed a header from the goalkeeper’s kick and they punished us.

“When we really needed to tighten up a little bit, they got a second goal.

“Then two minutes before half-time, Charlie Ward gave away a penalty when you need to be careful in the box.

“At half-time, we talked about giving everything and we did that during the second period.

“We got a couple of goals and should have added a third through Scott Coupland. If that had gone in to make it 4-3, it would have made the last 10 minutes very interesting.

“Kidderminster didn’t defend set-pieces particularly well but we will look back at how we could have done better as a team.

“I can’t fault the work-rate and it was always going to be hard to pass it like we do at our level. They were much sharper closing us down.

“Three goals have come from basic errors and when we got a clear-cut chance, we didn’t score.

“At both ends of the pitch, we weren’t as clinical as we wanted to be. We can’t have any complaints about this result.

“It was a great atmosphere and our goals lifted the crowd because it felt a little bit flat at half-time.

“Overall we could have done better but good luck to Kidderminster. I’m sure they didn’t go away thinking it was easy. They were gracious by shaking our hands.”