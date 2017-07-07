FA CUP: Away tie for Spalding United

Spalding United, Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United have all been handed away ties in the Emirates FA Cup.

The Clarets and Tigers both enter the competition on the first Saturday in August in the extra preliminary round.

The Tulips await the winners of Biggleswade or Wisbech Town in the next stage two weeks later.

Extra preliminary round (August 5)

Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping Rangers; Ely City v Holbeach United – winners receive £1,500

Preliminary round (August 19)

Biggleswade / Wisbech Town v Spalding United; Barton Rovers v Peterborough Northern Star / Deeping Rangers; Ely City / Holbeach United v Histon / ON Chenecks – winners receive £1,925

First qualifying round (September 2)

Second qualifying round (Sept 16)

Third qualifying round (Sept 30)

Fourth qualifying round (October 14)

First round proper (November 4)

Second round (December 2)

Third round (January 6)

Fourth round (January 27)

Fifth round (February 17)

Quarter-finals (March 17)

Semi-finals (April 21)

Final (May 19)