DERBY DAY: Spalding United boss ‘delighted’ at display

Dave Frecklington has called on Spalding United to take their league form into the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday – and earn extra funds for the promotion push.

The Tulips moved up to third place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South thanks to Monday’s 2-1 home win over Stamford.

A first-half double from top scorer Bradley Wells – wiping out an early opener by Ryan Robbins – took Spalding’s points tally into double figures after four games.

This weekend they head to Mickleover Sports in the FA Cup first qualifying round with £3,000 prize money on offer.

Frecklington said: “We’re going away from home again but with lots of confidence, let’s see what we can do!

“I’ve had a meeting with the club’s board of directors about our injuries and the importance of getting through the first round.

The winning goal

“We are looking into it so if we make progress again then we could put extra funds into the squad.

“Mickleover have been a bit indifferent but I watched them at Barwell when they looked a very good side.”

Frecklington hopes that player-coach Chris Hamilton and striker Jenk Acar – who was an unused substitute on Monday – will be available.

Meanwhile, the Tulips’ boss was “delighted with the performance, work-rate, commitment and desire” to beat Stamford.

We beat our local rivals at home in front of a really good crowd in my first derby as manager so I’m happy. Dave Frecklington

He added: “Graham Drury’s sides are always up and at you – they were probably better in terms of possession but that doesn’t count for a lot when you are organised and solid with the work ethic we’ve got.

“We beat our local rivals at home in front of a really good crowd in my first derby as manager so I’m happy.

“We wanted to get at least four points over the weekend but we’ve beaten two good sides in Northwich Victoria and Stamford.

“That comes from belief when we asked questions of the lads. We had been 2-0 up in every game apart from this one and we’d never been behind this season.

Bradley Wells races away to celebrate

“We saw character and resolve from the players 1 to 14 – they were top drawer again.

“Wells doesn’t just give us goals because he bullied their captain who was dragged off at half-time.

“When we have got a full-strength squad, hopefully we can have a bit more possession and show the way we want to play.

“People forget we are a new team but at the moment we can’t ask for any more and it’s great to see the local public supporting us.”

A few seats are available for the Tulips’ Sports Celebrity Dinner with Ian Wright on Thursday, September 22.

The former Arsenal star is coming to Springfields Events & Conference Centre.

For full details and table reservations, call 07703 581672 or email malcolm@alliumalliance.co.uk