DERBY DAY: Happy returns for Jackson and Ford

Nick Jackson and Josh Ford scored against their former club as Holbeach United claimed the derby-day honours at Boston Town on Wednesday night.

The ex-Poachers pair both struck in the second half to put the Tigers in full control following an early effort from Jake Clitheroe.

Despite a late reply by substitute Curtis Revell, the result was never in doubt.

Holbeach got off to a perfect start in response to last weekend’s disappointing exit from the Emirates FA Cup.

A powerful run by former Boston winger Aaron Eyett created the chance for Clitheroe to poke home after just eight minutes.

Clitheroe should have doubled the advantage when he nodded over a free-kick from Andrew Tidswell who twice went close before the break as well.

At the other end Craig Parker fired over the bar and Jack Wightwick’s skill released Jordan Smith for a golden opportunity which was deflected to safety.

Clitheroe headed too high again from Tidswell’s set-piece but Holbeach finally made it 2-0.

Tidswell’s corner was met by a far-post header from Jackson and soon afterwards it was effectively game over.

Substitute Rees Longville-Daley - on loan from Spalding United - tracked back to help out defensively but tripped right-back Jake Walton, allowing Ford to convert from the penalty spot.

Assistant manager Micky Nuttell was sent from the touchline and Boston were lucky not to concede again.

However, Rick Drury’s superb save denied Smith and another parry fgrom Wightwick fell kindly for Revell to tap home amid claims for offside.

There was still time for penalty appeals and further chances but Holbeach looked comfortable from start to finish.

BOSTON TOWN

4-2-3-1: J Lambley; D Wood, Ashton, M Wood, L Lambley; Ford, Parker (sub Elston 69 mins); Bayliss (sub Longville-Daley 58 mins), Smith, Wightwick; Beck (sub Revell 77 mins). Subs not used: Eyes, Freeman-Burdass.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-4-2: Drury; Walton, Stevens, N Jackson, Cartwright; Ford (sub Wright 74 mins), Tidswell, Tinkler, Eyett; Treacher (sub Eason 62 mins), Clitheroe (sub Thomas 72 mins). Subs not used: Allen, Dongo.

REFEREE

David Avison.

GOALS

Clitheroe (8 mins, 0-1); N Jackson (56 mins, 0-2); Ford pen (63 mins, 0-3); Revell (79 mins, 1-3).

BOOKINGS

Cartwright, Smith, Ashton (fouls); Parker (kicking ball away).

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★