DERBY DAY: Delight for Holbeach United boss over “great reaction”

Holbeach United manager Tom Roberts was full of praise for the performance as they bounced back in style from the first defeat of the season.

The Tigers ran out convincing 3-1 winners at Boston Town on Wednesday night to maintain their unbeaten start in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Having been knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend, Holbeach produced “a very good response” according to Roberts.

He added: “We looked comfortable, especially at 3-0.

“We probably had two or three blatant penalties turned down but it was a positive reaction overall.

“We can only worry about what we do and I thought we played some very good football on an awkward pitch which was lively and bobbly.

“We killed them off with a couple of second-half goals but then gave away a sloppy goal which might have been offside.

“We saw the game through with a professional performance and now we can look forward to Saturday at home to Peterborough Northern Star.

“We’ll approach that game with the right attitude and our confidence is very high at the moment.

“We can’t worry about anyone else - we’ll take care of our own business.

“We want to keep the unbeaten league run going and see how far it takes us.

“After the disappointment of losing last Saturday, we got a great reaction.

“Josh Ford came back from holiday to get a goal against his former club and Jake Clitheroe is on a hot streak of scoring and taking those chances.

“The last time Nick Jackson came here, he was unhappy with his performance in the cup game so he has redeemed himself and showed he’s a good player.”

Roberts also revealed that Holbeach are trying to bring back winger Lee Beeson from Stamford.

The Tigers will be back at Boston in the UCL Knockout Cup on September 21 following successive home league games at home to Northern Star, Huntingdon Town and Oadby Town.