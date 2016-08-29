DERBY DAY: Bank holiday round-up and results

Bradley Wells’ derby-day double earned three points for Spalding United despite a dream start by Stamford.

The Daniels went ahead after just 80 seconds at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

Peter Denton’s goal-kick was flicked on for Ryan Robbins to slot the ball beyond Michael Duggan into the bottom corner of the net.

The Tulips were level on eight minutes as Wells headed home Paul Walker’s assist.

Spalding took control with Wells’ eighth goal in just five appearances, slotting home from close range following Matt Varley’s long throw-in.

Delroy Gordon should have levelled in first-half stoppage-time but Stamford struggled to create chances after the break.

Mixed emotions on the final whistle

Tom Batchelor was fortunate to escape a red card for an apparent stamp on Wells who went close to completing his hat-trick, only to be denied by Denton at the end.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2 Bedworth 0, Basford 1 Chasetown 2, Belper 1 Gresley 2, Leek 2 Kidsgrove 2, Loughborough Dynamo 1 Lincoln 0, Romulus 2 Newcastle 1, Rugby 0 Carlton 1, Shaw Lane 2 Northwich 2, Spalding 2 Stamford 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 2 Sheffield 1, Witton 3 Market Drayton 1.