Coupland hits a hat-trick as Rangers have six appeal

Having triumphed in the reverse fixture at Billing Road, Deeping Rangers were rarely troubled as they comfortably beat Northampton ON Chenecks 6-0.

Scott Coupland bagged a hat-trick on Saturday, with Scott Mooney, Dave Burton-Jones and Dan Flack also on target.

Scott Coupland completes his hat-trick. Photo: Tim Wilson

Deeping were quickly chasing the breakthrough, opening the scoring on four minutes.

A Dan Schiavi corner was headed goalwards by Jonny Clay for poacher Mooney to steer home.

Mooney was then in behind the visitors’ defence, his shot hitting the advancing Chenecks keeper Janis Lauskinieks and going over the bar.

A rare Chenecks foray into the heart of the home defence saw Calvin Budd strike a free kick that fizzed by the post.

Deeping’s Tom Smith found Charlie Coulson, his touch was taken by Henry Dunn to advance and free Coupland, but his shot found the formidable Lauskinieks blocking.

Smith fed Schiavi who, in turn, picked out Mooney to play Coulson free, but he saw his effort well saved before Coupland’s follow-up met the same fate.

Rangers doubled their lead on 29 mins, Burton-Jones rising above the static visitors’ defence to head home Schiavi’s corner kick.

The inevitable third goal came four minutes before the break, Schiavi finding Dan Flack, who cut back and shot into the far coner.

With additional time being played Deeping’s Coulson had his progress halted by a foul – Coupland stroking home the penalty to make it 4-0.

The second half saw Chenecks’ Adam Spalding run down the left, his pass allowing Luke Tolworthy to cross into the box, but the ball evaded everyone and went clear.

Coupland saw his shot cleared off the line by Ryan Nash, but Rangers were not to be held and they increased the lead on 68 minutes, Will Bird’s crossfield pass freeing Jason Kilbride, whose pull back allowed Coupland the easy task of applying the finishing touch.

Within two mins Deeping added another, Kilbride got to the goalline to pull back for Coupland to slot home past the stranded keeper for his third home hat trick of the season and his 32nd goal of the season.

In the dying stages, Chenecks’ Ash Ogden collected a loose ball and struck for goal, only to see his effort go high and wide.

RANGERS: Stainsby, Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Coulson (Bird 67), Dunn (Kilbride 54), Mooney, Coupland, Schiavi (Ford 78); Subs (not used): N. Zalejski, D. Zalejski.

Att: 128.