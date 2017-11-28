Bright debut for on-loan Posh student Shackleton

Pinchbeck United are now six points clear at the top of the table after comfortably disposing of Buckingham Town on Saturday.

Goals from Josh Smith, Ollie Maltby and Liam Ogden sealed the win at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium.

Peterborough United academy player Oliver Shackleton made his debut after joining on loan late last week and the 17-year-old made an instant impression, creating the third goal.

Manager Ian Dunn was clearly delighted to have the youngster on board.

“Thank you to (Peterborough under-18 manager) Dave Farrell for allowing Oliver to come to Pinchbeck,” said Dunn. “It’s been quite a 12 months and we wouldn’t have got him this time last year.

“We’ve only signed three or four players, the others have all made the step up to this level from the Peterborough League.”

The Knights made easy work of beating their Bucks opponents on Saturday and could have scored more.

Said Dunn: “They possibly started brighter, but we dealt with everything they had to offer and we missed two good chances before we scored with a good finish – the keeper got a hand to it before it went over the line. It should have been 3-0 before half-time.

“We dominated the second half – they had one chance, which the keeper saved, but we worked very, very hard across the pitch and we created some good openings.

“We were comfortable all game, it never felt like they were going to threaten us, although they have a good front line. It was a thoroughly good win.”

Although the Knights are looking good, Dunn is aware that Saturday’s game at Melton Town marks only the halfway point of the season.

“There’s still a long way to go and we have to keep the momentum going and hope for a bit of luck with injuries and suspensions as well as keeping that consistency,” said Dunn.