BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup: Beehive v Leverton SFC OFF (Beehive withdrew from the competition).
Fishtoft Cup: Fishtoft 2 Benington 3, Kirton Town 4 Friskney 4 (AET - Friskney won 4-3 on pens), Mareham United v Swineshead - postponed, Old Doningtonians 6 Fosdyke 1, Old Leake 2 Spilsby Town 3, Woodhall Spa United 3 Skegness Town Reserves 1, Wyberton Reserves 4 Coningsby 2.
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Boston College 0 Pointon 2, Heckington Millers 1 Ruskington Rovers 2.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: FC Kirton 1 Fulbeck United 7, Horncastle Town Reserves 3 Freiston 1, Railway Athletic 5 Swineshead Reserves 1.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Billinghay Athletic Reserves 2 Park United 5, Coningsby Reserves 1 FC Hammers 2, East Coast 7 Kirton Town Reserves 1, FC Wrangle v Sibsey - postponed, Spilsby Town Reserves 6 Fishtoft Reserves 0, Swineshead A 3 Boston International 3.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Benington Reserves 0 Boston Athletic 2, Boston Titans 3 Boston College Reserves 7, Fosdyke Reserves 1 Leverton SFC Reserves 2, Holbeach Bank 3 Wyberton A 4, Spalding Harriers 2 Old Doningtonians Reserves 3.