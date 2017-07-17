CRICKET: Woodward leads way for Bourne

Premier Division leaders Skegness suffered their first defeat of the season in a high-scoring game against Bourne 2nd – but title challengers Billingborough failed to capitalise, going down to third-placed Sleaford 2nd.

Skegness made 220-8, with Dan Nuttall hitting 62 and Norman Brackley adding 61, but Bourne were also on good batting form and an unbeaten 83 from 17-year-old Ben Woodward saw his side home by three wickets.

Oliver Bean made 61 and Matt Lyon, batting at eight, hit 50 in Sleaford 2nd’s total of 197-9 before Ben Hutson took 5-20 to help bowl Billingborough out for 152 with Dave Newman making 69.

Boston 2nd dismissed Spalding 2nd for 114 and won by eight wickets.

Long Sutton lead Division One by 24 points after beating Moulton Harrox by six wickets – Mike Kearns making 57 in the home side’s 162-8.

Baston and Welby Cavaliers continue to battle it out for second place.

Billingborough 2nd are still looking for their first win of the season after going down to Skegness 2nd.

Graves Park have a 44-point lead in Division Two after beating Long Sutton 2nd by eight wickets with Heckington, who were without a game, in second.

Pinchbeck closed the gap on second place by beating Freiston 2nd – Danny Jackson hitting 50 his side’s 203-8 before Freiston were bowled out for 117 – while Spalding 3rd lost to Grantham 4th.