CRICKET: Weekend fixtures

Your guide to all the games
LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE
Saturday (noon start)
Bracebridge Heath v Bourne, Grantham v Lindum, Louth v Alford & District, Market Deeping v Woodhall Spa, Sleaford v Boston, Spalding v Grimsby.
SOUTH LINCS & BORDER LEAGUE
Saturday (1pm start)
Premier Division: Boston 2nd v Skegness, Bourne 2nd v Sleaford 2nd, Freiston L&L v Spalding 2nd, Stamford v Grantham 2nd, Woodhall Spa 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd.
Division One: Belton Park v Moulton Harrox, Billingborough 2nd v Long Sutton, Skegness 2nd v Baston, Welby Cavaliers v Claypole.
Division Two: Grantham 4th v Graves Park.
Sunday (1pm start)
Division Two: Freiston L&L 2nd v Long Sutton 2nd.
RUTLAND LEAGUE
Sunday (12.30pm start)
Division One: Ketton v Barnack, Oundle v Nassington, Peterborough v Bourne, Stamford v Grantham, Wisbech v Market Deeping.
Division Two: Kings Keys v Uppingham, March v Ufford Park, Weldon v Newborough, Whittlesey v Burghley Park.
Division Three West: Finedon Dolben v Isham, Kimbolton v Medbourne, Loddington & Mawsley v Easton-On-The-Hill, Oakham v East Carlton, S&L Corby v Thrapston.
Division Three East: Long Sutton v Alconbury, Nassington v Market Overton.
Division Four West: Huntingdon & District v Barton Seagrave.
Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Spalding, Moulton Harrox v Whittlesey 2nd, Ufford Park 2nd v Newborough 2nd.