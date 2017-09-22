CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

The final matches of the season
SATURDAY
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Grantham 2nd v Billingborough, Sleaford 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Stamford v Spalding 2nd.
Division One: Belton Park v Baston, Long Sutton v Boston 3rd, Skegness 2nd v Moulton Harrox.
Division Two: Grantham 4th v Freiston L&L 2nd.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE CUP (1pm start)
Final: Long Sutton v Skegness 2nd (at Boston).
RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)
Division One: Barnack v Market Deeping.
Division Four West: Bourne 2nd v Barton Seagrave.
Division Four East: Ufford Park 2nd v Moulton Harrox.
