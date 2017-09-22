Search

CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Long Sutton captain Phil Barnes
The final matches of the season

SATURDAY

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Grantham 2nd v Billingborough, Sleaford 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Stamford v Spalding 2nd.

Division One: Belton Park v Baston, Long Sutton v Boston 3rd, Skegness 2nd v Moulton Harrox.

Division Two: Grantham 4th v Freiston L&L 2nd.

 SUNDAY

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE CUP (1pm start)

Final: Long Sutton v Skegness 2nd (at Boston).

RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)

Division One: Barnack v Market Deeping.

Division Four West: Bourne 2nd v Barton Seagrave.

Division Four East: Ufford Park 2nd v Moulton Harrox.