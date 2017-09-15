CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Bracebridge Heath v Alford, Grantham v Woodhall Spa, Grimsby v Boston, Louth v Lindum, Sleaford v Bourne, Spalding v Market Deeping.
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Boston 2nd v Billingborough, Bourne 2nd v Spalding 2nd, Market Deeping 2nd v Stamford, Skegness v Sleaford 2nd.
Division One: Belton Park v Welby Cavaliers, Billing-borough 2nd v Claypole.
Division Two: Long Sutton 2nd v Grantham 4th.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division Two: Belton Park 2nd v Pinchbeck.
RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)
Division One: Barnack v Market Deeping, Grantham v Nassington, Oundle v Bourne.
Division Three East: Market Overton v Long Sutton.
Division Four West: Peterborough 2nd v Bourne 2nd, Weldon 2nd v Barton Seagrave.
Division Four East: Newborough 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd.
