CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games

SATURDAY

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)

Bracebridge Heath v Alford, Grantham v Woodhall Spa, Grimsby v Boston, Louth v Lindum, Sleaford v Bourne, Spalding v Market Deeping.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Boston 2nd v Billingborough, Bourne 2nd v Spalding 2nd, Market Deeping 2nd v Stamford, Skegness v Sleaford 2nd.

Division One: Belton Park v Welby Cavaliers, Billing-borough 2nd v Claypole.

Division Two: Long Sutton 2nd v Grantham 4th.

 SUNDAY

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Division Two: Belton Park 2nd v Pinchbeck.

RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)

Division One: Barnack v Market Deeping, Grantham v Nassington, Oundle v Bourne.

Division Three East: Market Overton v Long Sutton.

Division Four West: Peterborough 2nd v Bourne 2nd, Weldon 2nd v Barton Seagrave.

Division Four East: Newborough 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd.