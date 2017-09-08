CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Alford v Sleaford, Boston v Spalding, Bourne v Grimsby, Lindum v Bracebridge Heath, Market Deeping v Grantham, Woodhall Spa v Louth .
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Billingborough v Spalding 2nd, Grantham 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Skegness v Bourne 2nd, Sleaford 2nd v Boston 2nd, Stamford v Market Deeping 2nd.
Division One: Baston v Claypole, Long Sutton v Belton Park, Moulton Harrox v Boston 3rd, Timberlands v Billingborough 2nd, Welby Cavaliers v Skegness 2nd.
Division Two: Freiston L&L 2nd v Heckington, Pinchbeck v Long Sutton 2nd, Spalding 3rd v Belton Park 2nd.
SUNDAY
RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)
Division One: Barnack v Oundle, Grantham v Wisbech, Market Deeping v Bourne, Nassington v Peterborough, Stamford v Ketton.
Division Four West: Barton Seagrave v Hampton 2nd, Benefield v Sawtry, Bourne 2nd v Weldon 2nd, Huntingdon v Peterborough 2nd.
Division Four East: Moulton Harrox v Newborough, Spalding v Ufford Park 2nd.
