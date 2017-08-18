CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Boston v Lindum, Bourne v Alford, Bracebridge Heath v Grantham, Grimsby v Woodhall Spa, Louth v Spalding, Sleaford v Market Deeping.
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Grantham 2nd v Bourne 2nd, Market Deeping 2nd v Boston 2nd, Stamford v Billingborough, Woodhall Spa 2nd v Skegness.
Division One: Baston v Moulton Harrox, Belton Park v Claypole, Billingborough 2nd v Welby Cavaliers, Skegness 2nd v Boston 3rd, Timberlands v Long Sutton.
Division Two: Freiston L&L 2nd v Grantham 4th, Pinchbeck v Graves Park, Spalding 3rd v Heckington.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division Two: Belton Park 2nd v Freiston L&L 2nd.
RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)
Division One: Bourne v Wisbech, Grantham v Barnack, Ketton v Peterborough, Market Deeping v Oundle, Nassington v Stamford.
Division Three East: Long Sutton v Nassington 2nd, Ramsey v Werrington.
Division Four East: Ufford Park 2nd v Uffington 2nd, Whittlesey 2nd v Moulton Harrox.
