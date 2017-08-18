Search

CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Spalding batsman Faisal Javed in their home win over Alford last weekend  but they remain bottom of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League ahead of the trip to fellow strugglers Louth.
SATURDAY

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)

Boston v Lindum, Bourne v Alford, Bracebridge Heath v Grantham, Grimsby v Woodhall Spa, Louth v Spalding, Sleaford v Market Deeping.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Grantham 2nd v Bourne 2nd, Market Deeping 2nd v Boston 2nd, Stamford v Billingborough, Woodhall Spa 2nd v Skegness.

Division One: Baston v Moulton Harrox, Belton Park v Claypole, Billingborough 2nd v Welby Cavaliers, Skegness 2nd v Boston 3rd, Timberlands v Long Sutton.

Division Two: Freiston L&L 2nd v Grantham 4th, Pinchbeck v Graves Park, Spalding 3rd v Heckington.

 SUNDAY

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Division Two: Belton Park 2nd v Freiston L&L 2nd.

RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)

Division One: Bourne v Wisbech, Grantham v Barnack, Ketton v Peterborough, Market Deeping v Oundle, Nassington v Stamford.

Division Three East: Long Sutton v Nassington 2nd, Ramsey v Werrington.

Division Four East: Ufford Park 2nd v Uffington 2nd, Whittlesey 2nd v Moulton Harrox.