CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Grantham v Sleaford, Lindum v Bourne, Louth v Bracebridge Heath, Market Deeping v Grimsby, Spalding v Alford, Woodhall Spa v Boston.
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Billingborough v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Boston 2nd v Stamford, Bourne 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd, Skegness v Grantham 2nd, Sleaford 2nd v Freiston L&L.
Division One: Baston v Billingborough 2nd, Boston 3rd v Belton Park, Claypole v Skegness 2nd, Moulton Harrox v Timberlands.
Division Two: Belton Park 2nd v Heckington, Long Sutton 2nd v Graves Park, Spalding 3rd v Pinchbeck.
SUNDAY
UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (three days, 11am start)
Eastern Division: Lincolnshire v Hertfordshire (at Cleethorpes).
RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division One: Bourne v Ketton, Nassington v Wisbech, Oundle v Grantham, Peterborough v Market Deeping, Stamford v Barnack.
Division Four West: Barton Seagrave v Peterborough 2nd, Hampton 2nd v Weldon 2nd, Laxton Park v Bourne 2nd, Sawtry v Huntingdon.
Division Four East: Newborough 2nd v Whittlesey 2nd, Uffington 2nd v Spalding, Ufford Park 2nd v Castor & Ailsworth 2nd.
