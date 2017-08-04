CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Alford v Lindum, Boston v Market Deeping, Bourne v Woodhall Spa, Bracebridge Heath v Spalding, Grimsby v Grantham, Sleaford v Louth.
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Billingborough v Skegness, Freiston L&L v Boston 2nd, Grantham 2nd v Sleaford 2nd, Market Deeping 2nd v Spalding 2nd, Woodhall Spa 2nd v Bourne 2nd.
Division One: Claypole v Billingborough 2nd, Skegness 2nd v Long Sutton, Timberlands v Moulton Harrox, Welby Cavaliers v Baston.
Division Two: Graves Park v Grantham 4th, Heckington v Long Sutton 2nd.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division Two: Freiston L&L 2nd v Pinchbeck.
RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division One: Barnack v Wisbech, Grantham v Peterborough, Ketton v Market Deeping, Nassington v Bourne, Stamford v Oundle.
Division Three East: Long Sutton v Werrington.
Division Four West: Benefield v Barton Seagrave, Bourne 2nd v Peterborough 2nd, Huntingdon v Hampton 2nd, Sawtry v Weldon 2nd.
Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Uffington 2nd, Moulton Harrox v Castor & Ailsworth 2nd, Spalding v Newborough 2nd, Whittlesey 2nd v Ufford Park 2nd.
