CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

SATURDAY

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)

Alford v Lindum, Boston v Market Deeping, Bourne v Woodhall Spa, Bracebridge Heath v Spalding, Grimsby v Grantham, Sleaford v Louth.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Billingborough v Skegness, Freiston L&L v Boston 2nd, Grantham 2nd v Sleaford 2nd, Market Deeping 2nd v Spalding 2nd, Woodhall Spa 2nd v Bourne 2nd.

Division One: Claypole v Billingborough 2nd, Skegness 2nd v Long Sutton, Timberlands v Moulton Harrox, Welby Cavaliers v Baston.

Division Two: Graves Park v Grantham 4th, Heckington v Long Sutton 2nd.

SUNDAY

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Division Two: Freiston L&L 2nd v Pinchbeck.

RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm start)

Division One: Barnack v Wisbech, Grantham v Peterborough, Ketton v Market Deeping, Nassington v Bourne, Stamford v Oundle.

Division Three East: Long Sutton v Werrington.

Division Four West: Benefield v Barton Seagrave, Bourne 2nd v Peterborough 2nd, Huntingdon v Hampton 2nd, Sawtry v Weldon 2nd.

Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Uffington 2nd, Moulton Harrox v Castor & Ailsworth 2nd, Spalding v Newborough 2nd, Whittlesey 2nd v Ufford Park  2nd.