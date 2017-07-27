CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Bracebridge Heath v Sleaford, Grantham v Boston, Louth v Grimsby, Market Deeping v Bourne, Spalding v Lindum, Woodhall Spa v Alford.
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Billingborough v Market Deeping 2nd, Boston 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Sleaford 2nd v Stamford, Spalding 2nd v Grantham 2nd.
Division One: Belton Park v Timberlands, Boston 3rd v Billingborough 2nd, Skegness 2nd v Welby Cavaliers.
Division Two: Long Sutton 2nd v Freiston L&L 2nd.
League Cup semi-final: Claypole v Long Sutton.
SUNDAY
UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (three days, 11am start)
Eastern Division: Northumberland v Lincolnshire (at Jesmond).
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Freiston L&L v Skegness.
RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division One: Bourne v Barnack, Market Deeping v Grantham, Nassington v Ketton, Peterborough v Stamford, Wisbech v Oundle.
Division Three East: Alconbury v Ramsey, Long Sutton v Hampton.
Division Four East: Castor & Ailsworth 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd, Spalding v Uffington 2nd.
