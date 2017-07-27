Search

CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Market Deeping face Bourne
Market Deeping face Bourne
0
Have your say

Your guide to all the games

SATURDAY

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)

Bracebridge Heath v Sleaford, Grantham v Boston, Louth v Grimsby, Market Deeping v Bourne, Spalding v Lindum, Woodhall Spa v Alford.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Billingborough v Market Deeping  2nd, Boston 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Sleaford 2nd v Stamford, Spalding 2nd v Grantham 2nd.

Division One: Belton Park v Timberlands, Boston 3rd v Billingborough 2nd, Skegness 2nd v Welby Cavaliers.

Division Two: Long Sutton 2nd v Freiston L&L 2nd.

League Cup semi-final: Claypole v Long Sutton.

SUNDAY

UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (three days, 11am start)

Eastern Division: Northumberland v Lincolnshire (at Jesmond).

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Freiston L&L v Skegness.

RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm start)

Division One: Bourne v Barnack, Market Deeping v Grantham, Nassington v Ketton, Peterborough v Stamford, Wisbech v Oundle.

Division Three East: Alconbury v Ramsey, Long Sutton v Hampton.

Division Four East: Castor & Ailsworth 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd, Spalding v Uffington 2nd.