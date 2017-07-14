CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Bracebridge Heath v Boston, Grantham v Alford, Louth v Bourne, Market Deeping v Lindum, Sleaford v Grimsby, Spalding v Woodhall Spa.
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Billingborough v Sleaford 2nd, Boston 2nd v Spalding 2nd, Bourne 2nd v Skegness, Freiston L&L v Grantham 2nd, Woodhall Spa 2nd v Stamford.
Division One: Boston 3rd v Welby Cavaliers, Claypole v Belton Park, Moulton Harrox v Long Sutton, Skegness 2nd v Billingborough 2nd, Timberlands v Baston.
Division Two: Grantham 4th v Spalding 3rd, Graves Park v Long Sutton 2nd.
SUNDAY
UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (11am start)
Eastern Division: Bedfordshire v Lincolnshire (at Bedford School).
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division Two: Pinchbeck v Freiston L&L 2nd.
RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division One: Barnack v Nassington, Grantham v Ketton, Stamford v Market Deeping, Wisbech v Peterborough.
Division Four West: Benefield v Huntingdon, Bourne v Laxton Park, Hampton 2nd v Sawtry, Peterborough 2nd v Weldon 2nd.
Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Moulton Harrox, Newborough 2nd v Ufford Park 2nd, Spalding v Castor & Ailsworth 2nd.