CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Alford v Grimsby, Bourne v Boston, Lindum v Sleaford, Market Deeping v Louth, Spalding v Grantham, Woodhall Spa v Bracebridge Heath.
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Boston 2nd v Bourne 2nd, Freiston L&L v Billingborough, Grantham 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd, Skegness v Stamford, Spalding 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd.
Division One: Baston v Welby Cavaliers, Billingborough 2nd v Timberlands, Boston 3rd v Moulton Harrox, Claypole v Long Sutton.
Division Two: Belton Park 2nd v Grantham 4th, Heckington v Spalding 3rd, Long Sutton 2nd v Pinchbeck.
SUNDAY
UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (11am start)
Eastern Division: Lincolnshire v Staffordshire (at Sleaford).
RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm start)
Division One: Barnack v Peterborough, Grantham v Bourne, Nassington v Market Deeping, Oundle v Ketton, Stamford v Wisbech.
Division Four West: Barton Seagrave v Weldon 2nd, Bourne 2nd v Huntingdon, Laxton Park v Sawtry, Peterborough 2nd v Hampton 2nd.
Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Ufford Park 2nd, Moulton Harrox v Spalding, Whittlesey 2nd v Castor & Ailsworth 2nd.