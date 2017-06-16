Search

CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

SATURDAY

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)

Alford v Grimsby, Bourne v Boston, Lindum v Sleaford, Market Deeping v Louth, Spalding v Grantham, Woodhall Spa v Bracebridge Heath.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Boston 2nd v Bourne 2nd, Freiston L&L v Billingborough, Grantham 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd, Skegness v Stamford, Spalding 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd.

Division One: Baston v Welby Cavaliers, Billingborough 2nd v Timberlands, Boston 3rd v Moulton Harrox, Claypole v Long Sutton.

Division Two: Belton Park 2nd v Grantham 4th, Heckington v Spalding 3rd, Long Sutton 2nd v Pinchbeck.

SUNDAY

UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (11am start)

Eastern Division: Lincolnshire v Staffordshire (at Sleaford).

RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm start)

Division One: Barnack v Peterborough, Grantham v Bourne, Nassington v Market Deeping, Oundle v Ketton, Stamford v Wisbech.

Division Four West: Barton Seagrave v Weldon 2nd, Bourne 2nd v Huntingdon, Laxton Park v Sawtry, Peterborough 2nd v Hampton 2nd.

Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Ufford Park 2nd, Moulton Harrox v Spalding, Whittlesey 2nd v Castor & Ailsworth 2nd.