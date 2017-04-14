CRICKET: Summer is here with new season

Newly-promoted Freiston make an early start to the season as they begin their South Lincolnshire & Border League Premier Division campaign on Saturday with a tough game against Market Deeping 2nd at Outgang Road.

The season gets into full swing the following week when Freiston are again in action, this time at home to Spalding 2nd, also newly-promoted from Division One.

Meanwhile, Deeping will travel to Jubilee Park to take on Woodhall Spa 2nd who are this year skippered by Matthew Sargeant.

The third new team in the Premier Division – down from the ECB Premier League – are Skegness who face Boston 2nd at the Mayflower Ground.

Bourne 2nd host Sleaford 2nd and Stamford Town are at home to Grantham 2nd.