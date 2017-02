Despite cooler weather, Long Sutton’s cricket teams are already making plans for the summer season.

They have started indoor nets at Peele Leisure Centre and welcome new players to join them.

Sutton are running teams on Saturdays and Sundays this summer.

Senior players meet every Sunday (10-noon) and there are also practice sessions for the ladies (Thursday 8-9pm) and juniors (Friday 7-9pm).

Anoyone interested in joining the ladies’ side can contact Fiona on 07766 282231.

