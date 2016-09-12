CRICKET: Spalding crowned champions

Another rained-off weekend ended Sleaford 2nd’s bid for the South Lincolnshire & Border League title, leaving Spalding with an unassailable 21-point lead in the Premier Division.

Sleaford are secure in second place with one game to go with Market Deeping 2nd, newly promoted in 2016, confirmed in third.

But in Division One, it is still all to play for.

Spalding 2nd have finished their programme with 263 points, a total Freiston could overtake if they beat Moulton Harrox on Saturday.

And the battle is still on between Graves Park and Boston 3rd for second place in Division Two.

The final matches on Saturday see Boston playing clear leaders Claypole while Graves Park visit bottom-placed Grantham 4th.

The inaugural League Cup final between Division One sides Freiston and Baston has been rearranged for Sunday (1pm) at Abbey Lawn, Bourne.