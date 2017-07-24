CRICKET: Shorthouse sends Spalding back to bottom

Have your say

Spalding returned to the foot of the table after a 10-wicket defeat at Sleaford.

Tom Shorthouse was the star of the show – demolishing the Spalding batting with five wickets, leaving the home side chasing 94 to win.

Shorthouse then hit 59 as Sleaford reached their target in the 14th over.

Market Deeping moved 20 points clear of Spalding with victory at Alford.

The home side hit 193-8 with skipper Tom White unbeaten on 79.

Deeping then began a rain-affected innings, losing their first wicket on 11 and the second on 58.

This brought together David Sargeant and Ross Barnes who added 108 to take Deeping within sight of victory.

Sargeant was run out for 101 but by this time, the rain had reached Alford and with 20 runs needed the teams went off the field.

However, after a patient wait, the rain eased up enough for them to get back on and with the scores level, Ashley Fisher hit the winning four.

At Bourne, where second played third, Grantham made 227-7 – Dan Freeman with 52 and Josh Mihill 65 – but the game was abandoned with the home team on 43-1.