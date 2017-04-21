CRICKET: Season preview - Spalding will stay positive

Survival is the target for Spalding – but they are planning a more positive approach on their return to the top flight.

Last summer, they were crowned champions of the South Lincs & Border League’s Premier Division with a three-point advantage over Sleaford 2nd.

Spalding are back in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League with a home opener on Saturday against Grimsby Town who finished in the relegation zone in September.

Captain Rob Ambrose said: “As usual, our aim is staying in the league.

“It’s such a massive step from the league which we won last year to the one we’re now going into again.

“The problem for Spalding is that we’ve been used to the South Lincs League.

We feel positive. This is my fifth year as captain and I think this is our most competitive side. Rob Ambrose

“If we can stick around for two or three years in the Premier League, we’ve got to be aiming to hold our own.

“It all depends on how we start the season.

“If you get beaten in the first few games – especially if those defeats are pretty convincing – then it makes everything much harder.

“We feel positive. This is my fifth year as captain and I think this is our most competitive side.

“Rather than getting rolled over every week, we can win games in this league.

“It’s a tough place to be when someone is getting a century and knocking the ball around easily.

“Towards the end of last season, everyone knew their job and the way we were playing.

“We got used to winning games and playing positive cricket.

“Previously, we have been negative and sometimes we looked to play for points rather than results.

“The system has changed this year so there are no draws – you either win or lose, you’ve got to be positive.

“We’ll come up against good players but, hopefully, we can be a strong side.”

Spalding have lost the services of youngsters Jimmy Hook and David Thomas who both joined Market Deeping this summer.

However, they have brought in left-arm paceman Jonathan Miles who has also played Minor Counties cricket.

All-rounder Luke Hollingworth has returned to the club after a spell at Sleaford.

He will be available this weekend after his final game of the football season with Sleaford Town.

Spalding have also added Fazal Javeed, an opening batsman and off-spinner from Huntingdon.

APRIL

22: Grimsby Town (H)

29: Woodhall Spa (A)

MAY

6: Sleaford (H)

13: Lindum (A)

20: Bracebridge Heath (H)

27: Alford & District (A)

JUNE

3: Louth (H)

10: Bourne (A)

17: Grantham (H)

24: Boston (H)

JULY

1: Market Deeping (A)

8: Grimsby Town (A)

15: Woodhall Spa (H)

22: Sleaford (A)

29: Lindum (H)

AUGUST

5: Bracebridge Heath (A)

12: Alford & District (H)

19: Louth (A)

26: Bourne (H)

SEPTEMBER

2: Grantham (A)

9: Boston (A)

16: Market Deeping (H)