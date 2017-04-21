CRICKET: Season preview - Sargeant in charge at Market Deeping

There will be a new captain at Outgang Road for the first time in the new millennium.

Dave Sargeant has taken over from Dave Gillett who stepped down after 17 years.

At the age of 48, Gillett’s decision will help Market Deeping to start making plans for the future.

Wicketkeeper Sargeant, entering his fourth season at the club, said: “It’s nice to have his support in the team – although I have taken the captaincy before outside this area.

“We’ve kept our senior players from the past few years and brought in a couple of young lads from Spalding.

“We’re excited to have added Jimmy Hook and David Thomas to our squad.

“As a club, we spoke about having a younger first team and go through a transition from what we’ve had here in the past.

“There are a few talented youngsters coming through the club so we should have a hungry side.

“We were not too far away from top spot last season and having the final three games all rained off put a dampener on what we had done as it petered out a bit.

“I know most teams have strengthened since then so it will be an interesting year.

“It’s always hard to tell what’s going to happen at this stage of the year and you can get a few wild cards.

“Of course, we’d all like to hit the ground running and get a few points under our belts in the first few weeks.

“We’ll see how the season transpires but I think our first game at home to Woodhall Spa will provide a gauge of how we’ll shape up.

“We have been very similar over the past few years and they tend to finish around us in the league table.

“We’re looking forward to it – weather permitting!”

APRIL

22: Woodhall Spa (H)

29: Lindum (A)

MAY

6: Alford & District (H)

13: Bourne (A)

20: Boston (H)

27: Grimsby Town (A)

JUNE

3: Sleaford (H)

10: Bracebridge Heath (A)

17: Louth (H)

24: Grantham (A)

JULY

1: Spalding (H)

8: Woodhall Spa (A)

15: Lindum (H)

22: Alford & District (A)

29: Bourne (H)

AUGUST

5: Boston (A)

12: Grimsby Town (H)

19: Sleaford (A)

26: Bracebridge Heath (H)

SEPTEMBER

2: Louth (A)

9: Grantham (H)

16: Spalding (A)