CRICKET: Points deduction leaves Spalding at bottom

Spalding remain bottom of the table after a points deduction for having an ineligible player.

They recorded a welcome win over Alford who bowled the home side out for 167, only to collapse to 94 all out.

Warren Nel led the way with 46 on Saturday then Shoib Chaudhry and Luke Hollingsworth took three wickets each.

Grimsby are still in danger in 11th place following defeat at Market Deeping.

Ali Sharpe claimed five wickets as Grimsby were bowled out for 133 and Nick Green added another 72 to his growing total of runs as Deeping recorded a four-wicket win.

As Bracebridge Heath marched on at the top of the table, Grantham and Bourne hung on to second and third places by the skin of their teeth.

Grantham scored a one-run victory over Sleaford while Bourne’s win at Lindum came off the penultimate ball of the match.

Richard Bishop hit 61 of Lindum’s 165-8 while Tom Lindsay was unbeaten on 41 at the close.

Bourne were 66-3 when Sam Evison and Carl Wilson got together to add 48 but the next three wickets went for just five runs, including Evison for 44.

Quewin O’Connor and Rob Bentley added 26 then Tom Dixon joined O’Connor to inch his side towards a three-wicket victory off the fifth ball of the final over.