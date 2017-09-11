CRICKET: Pinchbeck move closer to second spot

Only one game was completed in each division but two of these had a bearing on the top places.

Sleaford 2nd now lead the Premier Division table after beating Boston 2nd who were all out for 49 - Samit Puri bowling 10 overs with seven maidens and taking 4-8.

Ben Bulmer then hit 41 as Sleaford cruised to a 10-wicket win.

This puts Sleaford nine points ahead of Skegness with a game in hand after Bourne 2nd had bowled the seasiders out for 101, only to see the game rained off.

In Division One, Timberland finished their season on a high note by bowling Billingborough 2nd out for 110 in the final over of the innings and going on to win by five wickets.

Welby Cavaliers and Baston, both challenging for the runners-up place behind champions Long Sutton, were rained off after only a handful of overs.

Freiston 2nd played second-placed Heckington in Division Two’s only completed game with Heckington failing to consolidate their lead over Pinchbeck after being bowled out 76 chasing Freiston’s modest total of 91.

This leaves Pinchbeck 10 points behind but with a game in hand after rain stopped play in their game against Long Sutton 2nd while Heckington have finished their league programme.

Premier Division

Boston 2nd 49, Sleaford 2nd 51-0; Billingborough 82-8 v Spalding 2nd - abandoned; Woodhall Spa 2nd 129-6 v Grantham 2nd - abandoned; Skegness 2nd 101 v Bourne 2nd - abandoned; Market Deeping 2nd 19-1 v Stamford Town - abandoned.

Division One

Billingborough 2nd 110, Timberland 111-5; Claypole 29-0 v Baston - abandoned; Belton Park 62-1 v Long Sutton - abandoned; Moulton Harrox 152-9 v Boston 3rd - abandoned; Skegness 2nd 15-2 v Welby Cavaliers - abandoned.

Division Two

Freiston 91, Heckington 76; Long Sutton 2nd 73-4 v Pinchbeck - abandoned.