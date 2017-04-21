CRICKET: Opening-day win off the final ball

The opening fixture of the season proved to be a high-scoring affair as newly-promoted Freiston took on Market Deeping 2nd.

Deeping elected to bat, losing their first wicket on 27.

Jimmy Hook, newly signed from Spalding, joined forces with Richard Witt in a stand of 106.

Hook (78) and Jamie Morgan (80) put on a further 41, leaving Josh Smith and skipper Jackson Andrews to take Deeping to a massive 295-5.

Freiston started badly, finding themselves 111-8 before Tommy Atkinson and Abdul Moeed added 99.

It looked as if Deeping would be denied an outright win but on the final ball of the match, Nick Green took his fourth wicket to bowl out Freiston for 218.