CRICKET: Oldfield’s on his own in first loss for Long Sutton

Division One leaders Long Sutton suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Welby Cavaliers who moved up to second in the table.

Two players ended unbeaten in the 90s – Tom Wilkin was 91 not out for Welby Cavaliers as the overs ended on 177-9 while Long Sutton’s Dan Oldfield was 98 not out when he ran out of partners with the score on 160.

Baston moved up to third, chasing down Moulton Harrox’s 107 to win by five wickets.

As Freiston moved above former leaders Woodhall Spa, Billingborough took over at the top of the Premier Division following their victory over Stamford Town who were all out for 131 chasing a total of 213-6.

Grantham 2nd were all out for 157 – Jaden Fell unbeaten on 72 – a total Bourne 2nd overtook for the loss of four wickets with Adam Binns making 58.

Bottom side Boston 2nd celebrated their first win of the season by making 205-3 – Matthew Hood with 76 and Luke Gilding 53 not out – and bowling Market Deeping 2nd out for 117.

Barry Stanway took four wickets

Graves Park continue to dominate Division Two, making the day’s highest score of 234 with John Morris and Jack Ashton hitting 66 and 54 respectively.

Brandon Andrews then hit 81 for Spalding 3rd who were bowled out for 136.

In Division A of the League Cup, Skegness 2nd bowled Billingborough 2nd out for 108 and won by eight wickets.

PREMIER DIVISION

Billingborough 213-6, Stamford Town 131; Boston 2nd 205-3 (Hood 76, Gilding 53no), Market Deeping 2nd 117; Grantham 2nd 157 (J Fell 72no), Bourne 2nd 159-4 (Binns 58); Woodhall Spa 2nd 148 (Dixon 76), Freiston 149-9; Sleaford 2nd 226-8 (Bulmer 57), Skegness 227-5 (Brackley 88).

DIVISION ONE

Welby Cavaliers 177-9 (Wilkin 91no), Long Sutton 160 (Oldfield 98no); Timberland 191-5 (Behan 76, Moor 72), Boston 3rd 154 (Moore 56); Moulton Harrox 107, Baston 111-5.

DIVISION TWO

Belton Park 2nd 129 (Tunnicliffe 5-39), Heckington 130-7; Graves Park 234 (Morris 66, Ashton 54), Spalding 3rd 136 (Andrews 81); Grantham 4th conceded to Long Sutton 2nd.

LEAGUE CUP

Billingborough 2nd 108, Skegness 2nd 109-2.