CRICKET: No changes at top after tight finish

The top of the Premier Division remained unchanged as leaders Billingborough and second-placed Skegness beat Boston 2nd and Spalding 2nd respectively.

Billingborough fought out a close finish after bowling out Boston for 158, of which Matthew Hood hit 60, then losing eight wickets before the winning runs were scored.

Skegness batted first at home to Spalding 2nd – Richie Hewitt hitting 69 and Lachlan King 62 of their side’s all out total of 192.

A young Spalding side fought hard, led by Matt Gill with 61, but the innings ended on 148-9.

Division One leaders Long Sutton picked up 20 points with an eight-wicket victory over Billingborough 2nd, who were bowled out for 64.

Third-placed Baston made the division’s highest total, making 228-7 against Skegness 2nd. Mark Richardson hit 71 and the seasiders were then bowled out for 78.

Claypole bowled Moulton Harrox out for 100, but lost eight wickets before claiming victory.

Graves Park and Heckington are locked in battle at the top of Division Two, the Kirton side leading by four points with two games in hand.

Graves Park were all out for 145, but then bowled Pinchbeck out for just 38.

Belton Park 2nd made the day’s highest total and Michael Paige was the league’s only centurion.

Paige was unbeaten on 115 and Michael Gilbert hit 55 as Belton finished on 251-4 against Long Sutton 2nd who were all out for 94.

Grantham 4th were also out for a low score, making only 38 which Spalding 3rd overtook for the loss of four wickets.

PREMIER DIVISION

Boston 158 (Hood 60), Billingborough 160-8; Stamford Town 143, Freiston 96 (Birch 5-12); Skegness 192 (Hewitt 69, King 62), Spalding 148-9 (Gill 61); Grantham 2nd 158-6, Sleaford 2nd 162-3 (Godby 62no, Bean 54no).

DIVISION ONE

Baston 228-7 (Richardson 71), Skegness 2nd 78; Moulton Harrox 100, Claypole 101-8; Billingborough 2nd 64, Long Sutton 66-2; Timberland 92-9, Boston 3rd 52 (Reason 5-10).

DIVISION TWO

Belton Park 2nd 251-4 (Paige 115no, Gilbert 55), Long Sutton 2nd 94; Graves Park 145, Pinchbeck 38; Freiston 2nd 52 (Bristow 6-17), Heckington 53-3; Grantham 4th 38, Spalding 3rd 39-4.