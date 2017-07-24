CRICKET: Mind the gap! Billingborough get closer to leaders

Have your say

Only one game was completed in each division – but Billingborough picked up enough points from their abandoned game against Woodhall Spa 2nd to close the gap with Skegness to one point.

Billingborough were all out for 156 and had reduced Woodhall Spa 2nd to 37-4 when rain stopped play.

The seasiders’ game at Market Deeping was cancelled due to a wet pitch.

Sleaford 2nd won a low-scoring game to keep their challenge for the championship alive after Spalding 2nd were bowled out for 39.

Bourne topped the 200 mark against Stamford - George Hartley with 69, David Christmas 63 and Tom Bentley unbeaten on 59 - but no further play was possible after tea.

Wills Barker took five wickets for Boston 3rd in their Division One victory over Claypole who were bowled out for 82.

Leaders Long Sutton had their game abandoned after Baston hit 102-8 and second-placed Welby Cavaliers also failed to finish against Timberland who made 152-9.

The weather came to rescue of Billingborough 2nd after Moulton Harrox had hit 265-5 - Joe Broomfield with 105.

William Naylor then took 5-3 and Billingborough were 16-7 when rain stopped play.

The overs were reduced to 70 in the match between Skegness 2nd and Belton Park but the sides still failed to finish.

Pinchbeck won the only completed Division Two game, beating Belton Park 2nd by eight wickets.

PREMIER DIVISION

Spalding 2nd 39, Sleaford 2nd 40-2; Bourne 2nd 203-5 (Hartley 69, Christmas 63, T Bentley 59no) v Stamford Town – abandoned; Billingborough 156, Woodhall Spa 37-4 – abandoned; Market Deeping 2nd v Skegness –cancelled.

DIVISION ONE

Claypole 82 (Barker 5-24), Boston 3rd 84-2; Skegness 2nd 133-8 (King 59), Belton Park 106-3 (Reynolds 53no) – reduced to 70 over game, abandoned; Baston 102-8 v Long Sutton – abandoned; Moulton Harrox 265-6 (Broomfield 105), Billingborough 2nd 16-7 (Naylor 5-3) – abandoned; Timberland 152-9, Welby Cavaliers 38-2 – abandoned.

DIVISION TWO

Belton Park 2nd 61, Pinchbeck 62-2; Grantham 4th 71, Heckington 45-2 – abandoned; Freiston 2nd conceded to Graves Park.