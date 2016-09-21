CRICKET: Long Sutton relegated as Billingborough secure safety

With the South Lincolnshire & Border League championship already decided going into the final weekend of the season, all eyes were on the bottom of the Premier Division table.

Bottom side Belton Park were looking to catch Long Sutton and possibly Billingborough.

The victorious Freiston team with scorer Ellie Goodfellow

Victory gave them hope – Jake Pollard hitting 76 of Belton’s total of 151 as Market Deeping 2nd were then bowled out for 69.

Long Sutton were looking at picking up sufficient points to move above Billingborough in their game at Bourne 2nd for whom Tom Bentley hit 89 of their 177-8.

Sutton’s batsmen then took their total to 154-9.

However, Billingborough’s bowlers helped make their side safe with maximum points as they dismissed Sleaford 2nd for 161 – Matt Cox taking five wickets.

Man of the match Connor Goodfellow collects his trophy

The visitors’ final score of 140 all out then brought them another two points and safety from relegation.

Meanwhile, Freiston’s win over Moulton Harrox confirmed them as Division One champions with Spalding 2nd in second place.

The tightest game of the day, which denied Baston third place, was at Timberland where the home side were bowled out for 148.

Mark Richardson dug in but was left high and dry on 53 not out as the final wicket fell with Baston’s total just one short.

Freiston captain Richard Paul receives the trophy from David Morris

In Division Two, Grantham 4th scored their only victory of the season in a very close game against Graves Park.

Freiston carried off the new League Cup on Sunday.

Played at Bourne’s Abbey Lawn ground, the final pitted them against Baston.

Sixteen-year-old Connor Goodfellow (76) and Adbul Moeed (56) shared a partnership of 121.

Freiston’s 40 overs finished on 209-8 with Adam Hilless taking five wickets.

Ashok Kumar took four wickets to guide Freiston to victory.

Premier Division: Sleaford 2nd 161 (Cox 5-36), Billingborough 140; Grantham 2nd 187-6 (Parmley 52) Stamford Town 142; Belton Park 151 (Pollard 76), Market Deeping 2nd 69; Bourne 177-8 (T Bentley 89), Long Sutton 154-9.

Division One: Skegness 2nd 170, Welby Cavaliers 81; Timberland 148, Baston 147 (Richardson 53no); Moulton Harrox 101 (Atkinson 5-27), Freiston 102-4.

Division Two: Claypole 152, Boston 3rd 156-8 (Orr 53no, Lennon 5-36); Grantham 4th 204 (Lythgoe 82, Abbott 76), Graves Park 198 (Ashton 96); Burgh & District v Spalding 3rd – abandoned.

League Cup final: Freiston L&L 209-8 (40 overs), Baston 125 all out (33.3 overs).

SUNDAY

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One (12.30pm): Ufford Park v Oundle.

Division Six (1pm): Long Sutton 2nd v Hampton 2nd, Orton Park 2nd v Newborough 2nd.