CRICKET: Long Sutton move closer to league title

Long Sutton marched on at the top of Division One.

They bowled out title challengers Welby Cavaliers for 77 and reached their target without loss.

Rob Simpson and Rajan Sangha took four wickets each then Phil Barnes and Adam Wright both finished 36 not out.

Welby now lie third, 17 points behind Baston but with a game in hand.

James Tickler made 105 and Mark Richardson 68 as Baston notched up 264-5 before bowling an under-strength Boston 3rd side out for 28.

Bottom side Billingborough 2nd earned a welcome win in a close game against Skegness 2nd.

Euan Boswell (76) and Richard Wells (62) put on 158 for the second wicket to help their side to 201-6.

Skegness reached 143-3 but then lost three wickets for five runs and were all out for 191.

The mid-table clash between Moulton Harrox and Belton Park saw Belton come out on top by five wickets - Dan Reynolds hitting an unbeaten 50.

Two centuries in a huge total of 322-3 kept Sleaford 2nd in contention for the Premier Division championship.

Skegness, who retained their lead with a seven-wicket win against Freiston, have a seven-point advantage but Sleaford have a game in hand.

Simon Godby hit 112 and Ben Bulmer added an unbeaten 100 for the second-placed side, sharing a third-wicket partnership of 147 before Market Deeping 2nd were bowled out for 137.

A third century in the Premier Division came from Shaun Brown of fourth-placed Billingborough who were left chasing Bourne 2nd’s total of 246-8, David Christmas hitting 79.

Brown made 102 and Scott Tite got 62 but Billingborough fell short on 217 all out.

Boston 2nd also topped the 200 mark, the final wicket falling on 218 with Luke Gilding making 89 and Gareth Bennett taking five wickets for Grantham 2nd. Ben Troops then took a hat-trick in his 4-10 and Damian Lawson claimed 5-37 as Grantham were all out for 161.

Stamford Town made 176-8 against bottom-placed Spalding 2nd who were all out for 136.

Only one game was played in Division Two, Long Sutton 2nd making 259 for five before bowling Spalding 3rd out for 53. PREMIER DIVISION

Freiston 125, Skegness 127-3; Sleaford 2nd 322-3 (Godby 112, Bulmer 100no), Market Deeping 2nd 137; Stamford 176-8, Spalding 2nd 136; Boston 2nd 218 (Gilding 89, Bennett 5-39), Grantham 2nd 161 (Lawson 5-37); Bourne 2nd 246-8 (Christmas 79), Billingborough 217 (Tite 62, Brown 102).

DIVISION ONE

Claypole 318-4 (Ireland 89, Revill 73no, North 101no), Timberland 60 (Wharmby 5-32); Welby Cavaliers 77, Long Sutton 78-0; Billingborough 2nd 201-6 (Boswell 76, Wells 82), Skegness 2nd 191; Baston 264-5 (Tickler 105, Richardson 68), Boston 3rd 28; Moulton Harrox 108, Belton Park 112-5 (Reynolds 50no).

DIVISION TWO

Long Sutton 2nd 259-5, Spalding 3rd 53; Belton Park 2nd conceded to Graves Park.