CRICKET: Long Sutton extend lead in title race

Have your say

Long Sutton opened up a 25-point gap at the top of Division One over Welby Cavaliers who went down by five wickets to third-placed Baston.

Sutton saw off Skegness 2nd by nine wickets while Claypole added to the woes of bottom side Billingborough 2nd with a seven-wicket win.

Joe Broomfield hit 92 for Moulton Harrox and Steve Brumpton took five wickets for Timberland. Louis Greetham then took five for Moulton to take his side to victory.

Heckington scored a five-wicket win over Long Sutton 2nd to stay second in Division Two behind Graves Park.

Heckington are eight points up on third-placed Pinchbeck who beat Freiston 2nd.

Tom Appleyard took five wickets for Freiston and Jamie Frost recorded the weekend’s best bowling figures with 7-29 for Pinchbeck.

Just three points separate Sleaford 2nd and Skegness at the top of the Premier Division with Woodhall Spa 2nd also moving into contention 10 points behind in third.

Skegness overcame Billingborough by seven wickets to push their opponents down to fourth while Sleaford bowled Grantham 2nd out for 30 and went on to win by nine wickets.

Woodhall’s seven-wicket victory over Bourne 2nd came after Matt Sergeant (75) and Sam Cherry (41) had shared an opening stand for 104 in pursuit of Bourne’s total of 144.

In a reduced over game at Market Deeping, Jack Webster hit 50 of his side’s 153-8 and Matthew Rose took 5-36 to help bowl Spalding 2nd out for 118.

Abdul Moeed also took five wickets in Freiston’s victory over Boston 2nd.

Premier Division

Billingborough 133, Skegness 137-3 (King 65no); Bourne 2nd 144, Woodhall Spa 2nd 145-3 (Sargeant 75); Market Deeping 2nd 153-8 (Webster 50), Spalding 2nd 118 (Rose 5-36); Grantham 2nd 30, Sleaford 2nd 31-1; Boston 2nd 133-9 (Moeed 5-26), Freiston 134-4.

Division One

Billingborough 2nd 64 (Lennon 6-27), Claypole 65-3; Welby Cavaliers 95, Baston 96-5; Moulton Harrox 165-8 (Broomfield 92, Brumpton 5-41), Timberland 52 (Greetham 5-17); Skegness 2nd 61, Long Sutton 62-1.

Division Two

Long Sutton 2nd 60, Heckington 64-5; Pinchbeck 137 (Appleyard 5-62), Freiston 2nd 91 (Frost 7-29); Grantham 4th conceded to Graves Park.