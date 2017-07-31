CRICKET: Long Sutton book place in cup final

Have your say

Long Sutton won through to the final of the South Lincolnshire & Border League Cup with a nine-wicket win.

Barry Stanway had taken five wickets as Claypole were dismissed for 76.

Chris Booth’s unbeaten 39 secured victory off 16 overs.

Long Sutton will now meet Skegness 2nd in the final on September 16 at a venue to be arranged.

Meanwhile, Welby Cavaliers caught up their game in hand on Division One leaders Long Sutton who now head the table by seven points.

A one-wicket victory took Sleaford 2nd to the top of the Premier Division where just 10 points separate four teams.

Billingborough dropped to third following a three-wicket defeat by Market Deeping 2nd.

Only one game was played in Division Two as Freiston 2nd beat Long Sutton 2nd by five wickets. Graves Park have now built what looks like an unassailable 51-point lead.

PREMIER DIVISION

Billingborough 140-8, Market Deeping 2nd 141-7; Boston 2nd 102 (Cherry 7-22 inc hat-trick), Woodhall Spa 2nd 104-6; Stamford 168-9 (Andrew 54), Sleaford 2nd 169-9; Grantham 2nd 45, Spalding 2nd 46-7; Sunday – Freiston v Skegness cancelled, waterlogged pitch.

DIVISION ONE

Belton Park 221-2 (Richardson 88no, Turner 87no), Timberland 36 (Perera 5-14); Billingborough 2nd 55, Boston 3rd 59-6; Welby Cavaliers 146, Skegness 2nd 103.

DIVISION TWO

Long Sutton 2nd 179, Freiston 2nd 180-5.

LEAGUE CUP SEMI-FINAL

Claypole 76 (Stanway 5-9), Long Sutton 79-1.