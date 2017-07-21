CRICKET: Home defeat for Spalding in cup final

Have your say

Spalding were beaten by Cleethorpes in the Lincolnshire Under-13 Cup final.

The hosts chose to field first with some impressive bowling from Macey Andrews and Peter Cook.

Costly dropped catches in the field and some good running between the wicket saw Cleethorpes score 104.

Spalding went out to bat as Oli Dring and Cook settled down nicely, putting on some runs before Dring was out.

Cleethorpes introduced two leg spinners who ripped through the middle order.

Spalding soldiered on with the last three chasing the runs, falling 12 runs short at the end.

Oli Dring

The Cleethorpes coach named Andrews as Spalding player of the match award.

Kavin Babu