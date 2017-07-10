CRICKET: Home comforts for Long Sutton

Long Sutton have opened up a 27-point gap at the top of Division One.

They beat Claypole by nine wickets at Paradise Field on Saturday.

Rob Simpson and Matt Bull took four wickets each then Phil Barnes finished unbeaten on 58 after an opening stand of 111 with Adam Wright (36).

Welby went down to Moulton Harrox who finished 186-8 before bowling their hosts out for 106.

This puts Welby and Baston on equal points in second place after Baston won a low-scoring game against Belton Park by six wickets having bowled their visitors out for 87.

A one-wicket victory for Skegness pushed them to the top of the Premier Division pack.

Long Suttons Barry Stanway dismisses James King of Claypole

This put the seasiders in front of Billingborough who were without a game.

The top two have opened up a gap over Sleaford 2nd who beat Bourne 2nd by seven wickets.

Matthew Haslam took five wickets for Woodhall Spa 2nd in their victory over Market Deeping 2nd.

Graves Park opened up a clear advantage at the top of the table with a seventh successive win over Belton Park 2nd in Division Two, bowling their opponents out for 97 and going on to win by eight wickets.

Dan Oldfield hits a boundary to win the match.

PREMIER DIVISION

Market Deeping 2nd 144 (Haslam 5-25), Woodhall Spa 2nd 147-1 (Sargeant 63); Grantham 238-5 (Parmley 106no), Skegness 239-9 (King 94); Boston 2nd 243-9 (Hood 115no, Yuseff 73), Stamford Town 165 (Fox 6-53); Bourne 2nd 118 (Hutson 6-42), Sleaford 119-3 (Godby 53no).

DIVISION ONE

Belton Park 87, Baston 90-4; Moulton Harrox 186-8 (Barnett 50), Welby Cavaliers 106; Claypole 112, Long Sutton 115-1.

Phil Barnes and Adam Wright

DIVISION TWO

Belton Park 2nd 97, Graves Park 101-2.